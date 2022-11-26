BJP's Gujarat election manifesto promises sports infra with aim to host 2036 Olympics

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), on Saturday, released its manifesto for the upcoming 2022 general assembly elections in Gujarat. One of the promises made in the manifesto includes a 'Gujarat Olympics Mission.'

Presenting the manifesto in the state capital Gandhinagar, BJP President JP Nadda announced that the party will launch a 'Gujarat Olympics Mission' if it stays in power in the western Indian state.

"We will launch a Gujarat Olympics Mission and will be committed to create world class sporting infrastructure in the state with an aim to host the 2036 Olympics in Gujarat," Nadda said.

Gujarat goes to poll next month from 1st to 5th December 2022 in two phases.

India's interest to host the 2036 Olympics has been in the centre of media attention for quite sometime now.

"India is in race to host the 2036 Olympics," ex-Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra had said earlier this year.

Gujarat and Ahmedabad in particular have been lobbying hard to bring the Olympics to the state. Reports in April earlier this year also suggested that an International Olympic Committee (IOC) team is scheduled to visit the state in 2025.

This is over and above the 2023 IOC Session which Mumbai is expected to host if everything goes well and IOA successfully conducts its pending executive committee on 10th December next month.

Gujarat had also played hosts to the 2022 National Games, which was conducted after a gap of six years. They had hosted the event across six cities - Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Surat, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, and Rajkot.

Moreover, the BJP had also announced the development of a Sardar Patel Sports Enclave in Ahmedabad back in early 2021. The Narendra Modi stadium, which is the biggest cricket stadium in the world is a part of this project.

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah had then also announced the development of a different 'athletic sports complex' spread across 17-acre and costing INR. 458 crore in the Naranpura area of the city.

These three facilities combined are expected to equip Gujarat to host any international sporting event.







