100 days to go to Paris Olympics: Dates, venues, streaming, prize money

With merely 100 days left for the 2024 Paris Olympics, there is already so much buzz around the world's biggest sports show.



Since the Indian athletes delivered their best performance at the Olympics at the Tokyo Games in 2021, winning seven medals, including a historic gold medal in athletics, there are already so many expectations around the country's athletes.

The Paris Olympics will be held in three years after the previous Olympics in Tokyo was delayed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

When will the Paris Olympics start and end?

The Paris Olympics will be officially opened on July 26. But the sporting action will be underway from July 24, when group matches of football, rugby, handball, and archery will kick off. The Games will end on August 11.

Where will the events be held for the Paris Olympics?

Most of the events of the Games will be held in and around Paris. The opening ceremony will be taking place in the Seine, marking the first time in Olympic history that the opening ceremony will not be held in the main stadium.

The athletics events and the closing ceremony will be taking place at the Stade de France, the main venue for the Games. The Parc des Princes will host football matches, while Roland Garros will be the hotspot for tennis and boxing events.

Badminton, meanwhile, will take place at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena in the La Chapelle neighbourhood of Paris.

Shooting, however, will be held at the National Shooting Center in Chateauroux, 300km off to Paris.

Where can I watch the Paris Olympics in India?

Viacom18 Media Private Limited (Viacom18) has acquired exclusive media rights to broadcast the Paris Olympics in India and the subcontinent. The live telecast of the Games will be available on Sports18, while JioCinema will be the source for catching live streaming.

What are new sports being introduced to the Paris Olympics?

Breaking (breakdance) is the only new sport that has been added to the roaster of the Paris Olympics. Breaking is a combination of athleticism and urban dance. The competition will be held to the tune of DJ's tracks.

The sports which have been dropped from the roaster are Karate and baseball.

How many medals are to be won in the Paris Olympics across how many sports?

There are 329 medal events across 32 sports. The first medal is set to be awarded in shooting on July 27 and the final medal event of Paris 2024 will be women's basketball on August 11.



44 Indian athletes have qualified for the Paris Olympics so far, including a staggering 20 shooters. More athletes are expected to qualify this month with so many events scheduled.

Checks and balances: How much does a gold medallist receive?

The Olympic Games are the pinnacle of amateur sporting events. Hence, athletes winning the event are honoured with the gold medal. But this year, the World Athletics became the first international federation to announce cash rewards for Olympic gold medallists in athletics events.

The global governing body set up a total prize pot of $2.4m for this year's Olympics in Paris, with gold medallists receiving $50,000 each.