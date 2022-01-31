2022 Beijing Olympics to offer rest cabins for journalists to nap

Amongst all the spying apps and 'fake' news, there is some positive news from the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Journalists reporting on the Winter Olympics will be offered 20 'sleep rest' cabins at the media center, according to Reuters. The cabins will be used by journalists to take naps of up to an hour with a scan on their phones.

These are the same beds that Olympians are using in the Athletes' Village and come with a massage setting that can be controlled using a remote control or phones.

China's Keeson Technology Corp made these beds, especially for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

American luger Summer Britcher also took it to social media to show her bed and compared it with the cardboard beds which were used at last year's Tokyo Summer Olympics. In the TikTok video, Bitcher described the bed's zero gravity mode as "phenomenal".