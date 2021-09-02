Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Paralympics: Parul Parmar crashes out in women's singles round of badminton
Parul Parmar lost her second game of women's singles SL4 category at the Tokyo Paralympics.
Indian shuttler Parul Parmar succumbed to a 21-23, 21-19, 15-21 defeat in the women's singles SL4 category of badminton on Thursday at Tokyo Paralympics. This came as a second defeat for Parul in the group stage.
Taking on Germany's Katrin Seibert, despite Parul trailing behind, she made a quick comeback. A close contest ensued but Seibert was called for a service fault, which gave Parul an 11-10 in the interval of Game 1. A neck-to-neck contest went on with both players tied at 18-18. Tied at 20-20, Parul earned a game point with an advantage, however, Seibert quickly turned it around into another deuce. Despite coming very close, Parul couldn't convert the game point. She lost 23-21.
In Game 2, Parul, for the first time took a three-point lead in the match at 5-2. However, she couldn't hold on to the lead as Seibert won seven of the last nine points to lead 11-9 at the interval. Seibert's high serves stood unreturnable for Parul as she managed a four-point lead of 14-10. Seibert went to build a good lead and tightened things up for Parul at 18-15. A smash by Parmar took her to 16-19 after a six-shot rally. Seibert's wrong choice of took Parmar to equalise at 19-19. She closed it out winning five points in a row to win the second game and manoeuvre the match into a deciding game.
Seibert took an early lead in Game 3, she went ahead to build the lead margin by 8-3. Seibert led 11-6 at halfway mark. Parul took two points in a row at 8-12. Seibert raced on winning points and won the Game 15-21.
Earlier Parul lost her first women's singles SL4 Group match at the hands of China's Hefang Chang.