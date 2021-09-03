Tokyo Paralympics: Shooter Avani Lekhara qualifies for the final of women's 50m rifle 3P

After clinching a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics and creating history, Indian para shooter Avani Lekhara stays in contention for her second medal in Tokyo, as she has qualified in the finals of Women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1, after finishing at the position of Friday.

In the qualifications, Lekhara raked up up a total of 388 points in the four series of Kneeling positions. In the prone position, Lekhara scored 393 points. In the last standing position, she picked up 395 points to end her qualification stage with a total of 1176 points.

In an emotional moment on Monday, Lekhara became the first woman to win a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games for India. Lekhara made history not only with a gold medal in the R-2 Women's 10m air rifle SH1 event, but also by winning India its first medal for shooting in either the Olympic or Paralympic Games. She also set a Paralympic record with a score of 249.6.



Meanwhile, another Indian Deepak failed to qualify in the men's final of 50m Rifle 3P SH1, after he finished at 18th place in the qualification rounds.

He picked up 372 points in kneeling position, followed 383 in prone and 377 in standing, which took his total to 1114 points.



