A look inside the Tokyo Olympic Village and all the facilities on offer

The Olympic village is often the center of attention in the run-up to the Olympics. Athletes and sports fans are eager to have a look at the facilities provided to them. Moreover, it is also a chance for the host country to show their hospitality and put their best foot forward to make the stay of the athletes memorable. We take a look at the TokyoOlympics village and the facilities on display.



Rooms

Keeping in sync with the target sustainability goals that have been sought to be achieved this time, the beds have been made of recyclable cardboard. The bedsheets and the room have been kept simple with adequate facilities for the athletes to relax. It includes a 4 seater table, adequate view based on the location of the room, a cupboard, and an air conditioner.



The sustainable cardboard beds(source-bloomberg)

Medical There are ample clinics and medical rooms that have been set up in case athletes come down with Covid or are generally sick. There is also a doping test center that has been specifically placed as per mandates rules of doping that are required of the athletes.

Transport



Electric vehicles will be used to ferry athletes around the village and its main facilities. These are autonomous electric vehicles that have been designed specifically to engage with the goal of sustainability and to stress on the importance of environmental friendliness.

A few of the electric vehicles on display(source-money control)

Entertainment and Miscellaneous Amenities



The entertainment provided for athletes will be minimal in light of Covid restrictions. There are certain fun rooms where athletes can take pictures with traditional Japanese icons for their memories. This includes a model train car and a public bath that are famous in Japan. Fitness

No village would be complete without a gym for the athletes. It is equipped with all the required equipment such as treadmills, weights and has ample space for everyone to work out. Each workout area has been demarcated with plexiglass that has been set up as a Covid norm.

A glimpse of the dining room(source-money control)

Dining



One of the highlights of all villages in the food options that are available for athletes. There are 700 food options that are available for eating in the dining room. The dining tables have specially made plexiglass barriers in between to prevent the spread of Covid 19 between the thousands of athletes who will be eating their meals at the same time.



