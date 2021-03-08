In which sports India has never won a medal in the Olympics?

Considering the talent and potential India possesses, it always baffles one as to why the country has failed to impress at the Olympics time and again. While many attribute it to the lack of proper infrastructure, the others paint in on the absence of support from the government.



Over the years, India has won a meagre of 28 medals at the Olympics. Not quite impressive for a country that has regularly participated in the quadrennial event starting from the 1920 Antwerp Games.

In which sports have those 28 medals come in? India has won medals in just eight sports.

Sport Total Medal Count Hockey 11 Shooting 4 Athletics 2 Wrestling 5 Badminton 2 Boxing 2 Tennis 1 Weightlifting 1

If these are the sports India have tasted success in, which are those sports in which India has not? Well, sadly, the list here is quite long. The Tokyo Olympics 2021 will see athletes from around the world competing in 46 different events, with four events – Karate, Sport Climbing, Surfing and Skateboarding being held for the first time.

So, out of the 42 events which were held prior to the Tokyo Olympics, the following are the events in which India has failed to register a single medal against its name;

· 3x3 Basketball

· Archery

· Artistic Gymnastics

· Artistic Swimming

· Baseball

· Basketball

· Beach Volleyball

· Canoe Slalom

· Canoe Sprint

· Cycling BMX Freestyle

· Cycling BMX Racing

· Cycling Mountain Bike

· Cycling Road

· Cycling Track

· Diving

· Equestrian

· Fencing

· Football

· Golf

· Handball

· Judo

· Marathon Swimming

· Modern Pentathlon

· Rhythmic Gymnastics

· Rowing

· Rugby

· Sailing

· Shooting

· Swimming

· Table Tennis

· Taekwondo

· Trampoline Gymnastics

· Triathlon

· Volleyball

· Water polo