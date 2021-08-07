Olympics-Facts
August Rush! India's two individual gold medals have come in August
Neeraj Chopra & Abhinav Bindra have both won the gold medal at the Olympics for India in the month of August
India's athletics champion Neeraj Chopra has scripted history by becoming the second-ever gold medallist in individual sports at the Olympics for India. Chopra broke the 13-year long wait for the Indian fans to witness their national flag on top and hear their national anthem at the world's largest sporting event. Neeraj threw a massive 87.58m to register a victory in the javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics on 7th August 2021.
Remember the date folks as 13 years back, on 11 August 2008, Abhinav Bindra won the first-ever Olympics individual gold medal in shooting. August seems to be the glorious month for India in the Summer Games.
2 gold medals, 2 sports, 2 champions, the same month. While on one side, Abhinav showed precision in the 10-meter air rifle when he shot a phenomenal 10.8m in his last shot to bag the championship. On the other side, Neeraj's throw in his first attempt clinched the victory for him to become the first Indian to win the gold in athletics.
Both the victories in the calendar month of August have been extraordinary for the Indian contingent made by Bindra & Chopra's contributions as the history makers are the only Indians in the elite club of individual gold medallists. With this amazing run, the stakes have risen & now a stronger, dominant Indian side looks towards the 2024 Paris Olympics to increase the count of Olympic golds. (who knows August becomes the golden month there as well)