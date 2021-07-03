Olympics-Facts
Look at cricketers who have played at the Olympics
Cricket was part of 1900 Olympic games but later was removed from the quadrennial event but still cricketers played at the Olympics. Let's find out how?
Surprisingly, cricket was part of the Olympics at the 1900 Games, where only two teams Great Britain and France competed against each other. The sport was removed after that year because of lack of participation from other nations but that didn't stop cricketers from achieveing their Olympic dreams. Let's have a look at cricketers who played at the Olympics representing different sport post 1947.
Alastair McCorquodale (Athletics)
Alastair McCorquodale born on (5 December 1925) is a cricketer who went on to represent Great Britain in athletics at the 1948 London Olympics. In the year1948, he was part of the Marylebone cricket club and in the same year he won a silver medal for Great Britain in 4x100m relay at London Olympics. He had a short first class career of 5 matches representing Middlesex County Cricket Club.
Michael Walford (Hockey)
Michael Walford born on (27 November 1915) is a cricketer who went on to represent Great Britain in hockey at the 1948 London Olympics. He made his first class debut for Oxford University in 1935 and started playing for Somerset from 1946 scoring 5327 runs across 97 first class matches. In 1948 London Olympics, he played as a fullback in the hockey team and played all the five matches for Great Britain. Great Britain Hockey team won a silver medal in this Olympics.
John Cockett (Hockey)
John Cockett born on (23 December 1927) is a first class cricketer who went on to represent Great Britain in hockey at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics & 1956 Melbourne Olympics. He made his first class debut for Cambridge university in 1951 for whom he played only 8 matches and later moved on to play hockey for Great Britain. At the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, he was member of the Great Britain hockey team which won the bronze medal and was also part of the team that played at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.
Brian Booth (Hockey)
Brian Booth born on (19 October 1933) is an international cricketer who was also part of the Australian hockey team at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. He has scored 5 centuries in 29 Tests and has also captained Australian team twice in the absence of regular skipper Bobby Simpson. At the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, he was part of the Australian hockey squad.
Ian Dick (Hockey)
Ian Dick born on (30 August 1926) is an international hockey player who also had played one first class match representing Western Australia. At the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, he was the captain of the Australian hockey team and also scored the team's first goal in the competition. His only first class game for Western Australia came up in 1950.
Maurice Foley (Hockey)
Maurice Foley born on (4 February 1930) is the third member of the 1956 Melbourne Olympics Australian team who was also a first-class cricketer. He played three first-class matches for western Australia in 1953-1954.
Chuni Goswami (Football)
Chuni Goswami born on (15 January 1938) was an Indian professional footballer and first-class cricketer. He was part of the Indian football team which played at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and has represented India 50 times in football, also captained the side to Gold at the Asian games. The Olympian has represented West Bengal in Ranji trophy from 1962-73 and also had captained the side.
David Acfield (Fencing)
David Acfield born on (24 July 1947) is a first-class cricketer who had also represented Great Britain in 1968 & 1972 Olympics. In first-class cricket, he has picked up 950 wickets across 420 matches but has not played any tests for England despite his great first-class record.
Ric Charlesworth (Hockey)
Ric Charlesworth born on (6 February 1952) is a first-class cricketer who has also represented Australian hockey team in 4 Olympics (1972, 1976, 1984, 1988). He was part of the silver medal winning team at 1976 Olympics and also captained the Australia hockey side in the 1984 Olympic games. In his first-class career, he represented western Australia in 47 matches scoring over 2000 runs.