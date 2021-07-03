Look at cricketers who have played at the Olympics

Surprisingly, cricket was part of the Olympics at the 1900 Games, where only two teams Great Britain and France competed against each other. The sport was removed after that year because of lack of participation from other nations but that didn't stop cricketers from achieveing their Olympic dreams. Let's have a look at cricketers who played at the Olympics representing different sport post 1947.



Alastair McCorquodale born on (5 December 1925) is a cricketer who went on to represent Great Britain in athletics at the 1948 London Olympics. In the year1948, he was part of the Marylebone cricket club and in the same year he won a silver medal for Great Britain in 4x100m relay at London Olympics. He had a short first class career of 5 matches representing Middlesex County Cricket Club.

Michael Walford born on (27 November 1915) is a cricketer who went on to represent Great Britain in hockey at the 1948 London Olympics. He made his first class debut for Oxford University in 1935 and started playing for Somerset from 1946 scoring 5327 runs across 97 first class matches. In 1948 London Olympics, he played as a fullback in the hockey team and played all the five matches for Great Britain. Great Britain Hockey team won a silver medal in this Olympics.

John Cockett (Hockey)

John Cockett born on (23 December 1927) is a first class cricketer who went on to represent Great Britain in hockey at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics & 1956 Melbourne Olympics. He made his first class debut for Cambridge university in 1951 for whom he played only 8 matches and later moved on to play hockey for Great Britain. At the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, he was member of the Great Britain hockey team which won the bronze medal and was also part of the team that played at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

Brian Booth (Hockey)

Brian Booth born on (19 October 1933) is an international cricketer who was also part of the Australian hockey team at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. He has scored 5 centuries in 29 Tests and has also captained Australian team twice in the absence of regular skipper Bobby Simpson. At the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, he was part of the Australian hockey squad.

Ian Dick (Hockey)

Ian Dick born on (30 August 1926) is an international hockey player who also had played one first class match representing Western Australia. At the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, he was the captain of the Australian hockey team and also scored the team's first goal in the competition. His only first class game for Western Australia came up in 1950.