Check out the daily jobs of these athletes who are taking part at Tokyo Olympics

The craze for the Tokyo Olympics is at its all time high with the biggest upsets, thriller matches and exciting finishes, athletes from all over the world have shown their mettle at the quadrennial world sporting event. But what if those athletes' journey is not restricted to sports and have a day job just like you? Fascinating, right. Here are some of the short stories of all such players who have mastered the management of time and they balance all other work in their life:

1. Lynda Kiejko, Canada's pistol shooter

A strong shooter from Canada, Kiejko works as a civil engineer at the power transmission company Altalink besides her all time favorite sports of shooting. Her first appearance was at the 2016 Olympics and she made a return at the Tokyo Olympics as well.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks with Olympic pistol shooter, and our good friend, Lynda Kiejko about her upcoming "shot" at Olympic gold for Canada 🇨🇦 🏅 https://t.co/4V1LZHvt8T — Tracey Wilson (@TWilsonOttawa) July 2, 2021

2. Ana Rente, Portuguese trampoline gymnast

The 33-year old Rente is a doctor by profession but by her love for the game, she competed at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, 2012 London Olympics and a third appearance at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

triple Olympian Ana Rente is a doctor https://t.co/XUeI61Grnq pic.twitter.com/avvX5TdYEs — Gymnastics Coaching (@GymCoaching) November 30, 2017

You must have met a lot of math professors but this academician is an extraordinary talent who competed at the 2016 Olympics in marathon representing the United States of America.

Olympian Jared Ward and two other BYU professors pitch a product for runners on 'Shark Tank' https://t.co/91GAet5rO4 — Jared Ward (@jwardy21) October 27, 2019

4. Paula Rodriguez, Karate champ

Serving her nation in two locations, Paula is the real patriot from Spain who serves in the military as a firefighter. She balances out her ambition for Olympics and her work makes her an inspiration for many.

Paula Rodriguez's career is heating up both on and off the mat! 👩‍🚒



The Spanish karateka is bringing the fire from her day job to her career in karate, and with her eyes set on Tokyo 2020, this fire isn't burning out anytime soon! 🥋🔥 pic.twitter.com/mntNQ5LQ1m — Athlete365 (@Athlete365) March 9, 2019

5. Gavin Sutherland, Archer

A Zimbabwean star archer who is a builder by profession made his first appearance at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Take inspiration from Gavin Sutherland.



As an Olympic archer and builder, he has fought against time and training, and come out on top. 🏹 pic.twitter.com/f6QGaAsO6o — Athlete365 (@Athlete365) February 13, 2019

6. Nathalie Marchino, Rugby player

This is an interesting lady from Columbia who worked as a sales account manager for Twitter when she first competed at the 2016 Olympics. She now has changed her job and works with the company named Figma.





Meet Nathalie Marchino. A Twitter employee targeting Rio Sevens glory.https://t.co/FIiasY8apO pic.twitter.com/zBjoOpbEUa — ESPN Scrum (@espnscrum) May 24, 2016

7. Scott Evans, Shuttler

Another motivation for you to all to balance your entrepreneurial life and passion is Scoot Evans from Ireland. The Irish Shuttler runs a clothing brand named Hosbjerg based in Denmark with his partner, Camilla Hosbjerg. A badminton player by ambition and fashion entrepreneur by profession.

Scott Evans beats Igor De Oliviera to reach the last 16 at the Olympics!! #badminton #TeamIreland #Rio2016 pic.twitter.com/rY8t5PPO6S — Badminton Ireland (@irishbadminton) August 14, 2016

8. Lanni Marchant, Marathon Runner

The first Canadian to run both the marathon and the 10,000-meter race, Marchant is a champion in life. She works as a criminal defense attorney in the US but leaves no stone unturned to give a sparkling performance.

9. Kazuki Yazawa, Canoe Slalom

A Buddhist priest Yazawa competed in the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Olympic games in the Canoe Slalom event.

10. Paul Adams, shooter

This male nurse from Australia manages his passion of shooting as he competed in the 2016 Rio and is now participating at the Tokyo Olympics.

Olympic shooter Paul Adams enjoys the best of both worlds, qualifying for and competing at Rio 2016 while training to become a registered nurse. 👨‍⚕️ pic.twitter.com/DfbhlZSGDQ — Athlete365 (@Athlete365) March 8, 2019

All such athlete stand true to the principle "manage your time" and "balance your life."

