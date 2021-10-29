ISL: Odisha FC beat Chennaiyin FC in preseason friendly encounter

Odisha FC bagged first preseason win against an ISL club this season. The 8th edition of the Indian Super League is just few weeks away from kick off and every team has now reached in Goa. As part of their preseason preparations teams have already started playing friendlies among themselves. Yesterday Odisha FC played a friendly against former ISL champions Chennaiyin FC at Utorda. The Bhubneshwar based side put up a 1-2 score to bag home a commfortable win.

Chennaiyin FC players celebrating after the first goal; (Image Source: CFC Twitter)

Chennaiyin FC took an early lead at the very initial stage of the match. With Lukasz Gikiewicz converting a penalty for his team. But soon after in the second half Javi Hernandez equalized through his header. And finally, it was Victor Mongil who scored the second goal sealing the comeback and a victory for Odisha FC.



Last season has been quite a disaster for the Juggernauts. They ended the season bottom of the table with just two wins and twelve loss the poorest record by any ISL team last season. But this season it seems the Kiko Ramirez coached side is eyeing for a major comeback in the Indian top tiers. Odisha has done well in the transfer market penning in tested foreigners like Javi Hernandez and Victor Mongil, both of whom are heard to get the momentum in the training. On the other hand, the club has roped in Jonathas from Brazil. The tall forward boasts of having played in Eredivisie, Serie A, Bundesliga, and LaLiga and is touted to be the most lucrative signing of this season. A lot is expected from the sturdy poacher and considering how Odisha has almost snatched him from the hands of Mumbai and FC Goa, keeping him in the books to light ISL on fire wouldn't be a bad move.









Chennaiyin FC had a balanced start to their preseason as they bagged a 3-2 win against Bengaluru FC in their first friendly before narrowly losing out to Odisha, fielding youngsters in the second half. The two times ISL champions had a tipsy turvy time in the league last season and are now eyeing for a revamp in their lost glory under newly appointed head coach Bozidar Bandovic.

