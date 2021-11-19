ISL: 'Expectations high this year, we need a good start against Bengaluru FC,' says Khalid Jamil

Ahead of the first game of the 2021/22 season for Northeast United FC against Bengaluru FC, coach Khalid Jamil faced the media. "We will have to work harder than last season," was Jamil's summation of what his team needs to do on Saturday.

The only Indian head coach in the league, who successfully turned around the fortunes of the northeast club after taking over the reins midway through the season, says expectations are higher than before from his side. He says it is vital for his team to get off to a good start in their season opener.