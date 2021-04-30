News
Kolkata's Kishore Bharati stadium turned into a Covid-19 care centre
Kishore Bharati Krirangan was converted into a covid-19 care centre in less than 72 hours, thanks to the joint efforts of the West Bengal government and ITC Ltd.
The famous multipurpose stadium in Kolkata, Kishore Bharati Krirangan was turned into a covid-19 facility today. The make-shift facility with more than 150 beds were opened for the public around 4pm IST.
Kishore Bharati Krirangan was converted into a covid-19 care centre in less than 72 hours, thanks to the joint efforts of the West Bengal government and ITC Ltd. The make-shift hospital includes both general ward and ICU with ventilators.
This development comes at a time when West Bengal is facing a grueling second wave of coronavirus following the assembly elections in the state. As per a report in NDTV, the state registered 17,403 new infections – a record high, on Thursday. Kolkata and 24 North Parganas continue to be the epicenter in the state registering more than 3,900 cases each.
A stadium being turned into a covid-19 facility is not new in West Bengal though. Prior to this the famous Saltlake Stadium in Bidhannagar and the Eden Gardens have acted as covid-19 facility during various phases of the virus outbreak since last year.