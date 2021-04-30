Top
News

Kolkata's Kishore Bharati stadium turned into a Covid-19 care centre

Kishore Bharati Krirangan was converted into a covid-19 care centre in less than 72 hours, thanks to the joint efforts of the West Bengal government and ITC Ltd.

Kishore Bharati Stadium turns into COVID care centre (Source: ITC/Twitter)
Kishore Bharati Stadium turns into COVID care centre (Source: ITC/Twitter)

By

Abhijit Nair

Published: 30 April 2021 11:44 AM GMT

The famous multipurpose stadium in Kolkata, Kishore Bharati Krirangan was turned into a covid-19 facility today. The make-shift facility with more than 150 beds were opened for the public around 4pm IST.

Kishore Bharati Krirangan was converted into a covid-19 care centre in less than 72 hours, thanks to the joint efforts of the West Bengal government and ITC Ltd. The make-shift hospital includes both general ward and ICU with ventilators.

This development comes at a time when West Bengal is facing a grueling second wave of coronavirus following the assembly elections in the state. As per a report in NDTV, the state registered 17,403 new infections – a record high, on Thursday. Kolkata and 24 North Parganas continue to be the epicenter in the state registering more than 3,900 cases each.

A stadium being turned into a covid-19 facility is not new in West Bengal though. Prior to this the famous Saltlake Stadium in Bidhannagar and the Eden Gardens have acted as covid-19 facility during various phases of the virus outbreak since last year.




Coronavirus West Bengal 
