Kolkata's Kishore Bharati stadium turned into a Covid-19 care centre

The famous multipurpose stadium in Kolkata, Kishore Bharati Krirangan was turned into a covid-19 facility today. The make-shift facility with more than 150 beds were opened for the public around 4pm IST.



#Good_News Kishore Bharati Krirangan (under Medica 033 6652 0000 ) is opening with 153 beds (including both General & ICU) by 4pm today. Share you leads with Medica, they will push them to Kishore Bharati Krirangan. Hurry up!

Kishore Bharati Krirangan was converted into a covid-19 care centre in less than 72 hours, thanks to the joint efforts of the West Bengal government and ITC Ltd. The make-shift hospital includes both general ward and ICU with ventilators.

ITC is humbled by the opportunity to support the setup of a 200-bed medical facility in Kolkata by Medica Superspecialty Hospitals for COVID-19 treatment. The Kishore Bharati Stadium, provided by the West Bengal Govt, was converted into a makeshift hospital in record 72 hours! pic.twitter.com/tM7sXXuB6L

This development comes at a time when West Bengal is facing a grueling second wave of coronavirus following the assembly elections in the state. As per a report in NDTV, the state registered 17,403 new infections – a record high, on Thursday. Kolkata and 24 North Parganas continue to be the epicenter in the state registering more than 3,900 cases each.

A stadium being turned into a covid-19 facility is not new in West Bengal though. Prior to this the famous Saltlake Stadium in Bidhannagar and the Eden Gardens have acted as covid-19 facility during various phases of the virus outbreak since last year.





