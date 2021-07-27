US Pop Star Pink protests against the sexist rules by offering to pay the bikini fine

In a weird turn of events, the European Handball Federation imposed a 1500 Euros (approx. $1800) fine on the Norwegian female's beach handball team for wearing "shorts" instead of "bikini bottoms" in their bronze medal match at the European Beach Handball Championship.

It was an absurd decision that was considered due to "improper clothing" as per their rules and regulations.

This was heavily criticized by people all over the world stating the sexist policies of the Federation to treat women as showpieces in the game to attract an audience.

The same policy doesn't apply to the men's team and they are free to wear shorts 4-inches above the knee. The strict code of conduct as per their uniform regulation says "women must wear bikini bottoms and a sports bra when playing official games."

This sexist behavior has also been condemned by the Norwegian Handball Association and in the latest tweet, the pop star from USA Pink supported the team by offering to pay the entire fine on this ridiculous dress code.

She expressed her full confidence in the team as they protested by wearing the shorts against this sexist policy. The three-time Grammy Award winner says, "The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I'll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up."

They replied to Pink and others with a post where they expressed their gratitude towards the love and support bestowed on them in their mission against these types of clothing in games.

These rules have been termed as outrageous and a way to sexualize women by the stars and they all have come out to speak up against this abhorrent policy of making women wear bikini bottom with the guidelines of "with a close fit and cut on an upward angle toward the top of the leg."

They are subjected to wear bikinis with sides no more than four inches wide. Reading such disgusting lines makes us believe about the sexist culture prevalent in the industry which must be stopped and women athletes should have a choice to wear what they like.



The support offered by Pink comes at a great time and in a fight against the system and rules which is very much required to end this sexist policy.

Due to all the commotion, the European Handball Federation (EHF) acknowledged the scenario and said that they would donate the amount received by the Norwegian team "to a major international sports foundation that supports equality for women and girls in sports."

To highlight a positive change towards such rules, EHF Presiden Michael Wiedere stated,