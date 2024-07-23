Union Budget 2024: Increased budgetary allocation for SAI and Khelo India

Khelo India saw an increase in budgetary allocation compared to last year, as did the Sports Authority of India, in the 2024-25 Union Budget presented to the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

The total budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has been set at Rs.3442.32 crore, a slight increase from the Rs.3396.96 crore allocated last year, according to revised estimates

This, in turn, is the highest-ever budgetary allocation for sports in the union budget, beating out last year's numbers.

﻿Khelo India gets Rs.900 crore

Khelo India, an umbrella scheme aimed at infusing a sporting culture in the country by promoting sports at the grassroots level, has taken up the lion's share of the sports budget presented this year.

It has seen an increase in allocated to Rs 900 crore, as opposed to the Rs 880 crore allocated during the 2023-24 cycle, as per the revised estimates.

The National Centre of Sports Science and Research has seen a decrease in allocation with Rs 8 crore allocated, as opposed to Rs10 crore the previous year.

There has been an increase in the financial assistance given to the national sports federations, with Rs 340 crore allocated this year, compared to Rs 325 crore allocated last year.

﻿SAI sees increased allocation



The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has an increased allocation of Rs 822.6 crore for the 2024-25 cycle, a noticeable increase from the Rs 795.77 crore allocated last year.

Apart from maintaining various stadiums across the country, SAI also manages the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) to prepare athletes for global sporting events such as the Olympics.

The budget for the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), which does all the testing, has also been increased for the 2024-25 financial year.

While NADA's budget has gone up from Rs 21.73 crore last year to Rs 22.30 crore, NDTL has got Rs 22 crore, up from Rs 19.50 last year.

Notably, the finance minister announced investment in sporting infrastructure in the state of Bihar, along with the construction of new airports and medical colleges in the state.