Silambam recognised under Khelo India Programme by Central Government

In an effort to begin recognising traditional Indian martial arts and sports, the Union Ministry for Sports and Youth Affairs has recognised Silambam as a sport to come under 'Promotion of Inclusiveness'. This initiative will take place under the Khelo India Youth Games sports programme.

Blending tradition, beauty with strength and agility, here's how a saree-clad @aishwaryamaniv keeps the ancient martial art form of Silambam alive!https://t.co/lpfp2PY0SS — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 17, 2021

The Tamil Nadu government will do its bit to support Silambam by setting up an academy in the state solely dedicated to Silambam training. The cost is expected to be around 1.6 crore and was declared officially by state Sports Minister Siva Meyyanathan. Along with this, there is also a reservation for the sport with 3% quota for all those who perform exceptionally well in it.



A request has been made to include Silambam in the list of tribal sports that is recognised by the central government. This too is likely given that Silambam is an ancient martial art that meets several of the criteria mean for its recognition.