Silambam recognised under Khelo India Programme by Central Government

The Tamil Nadu Government has also taken the necessary first step to help with the promotion of the age old martial art

Aishwarya Manivannan wears saree and does silambam
Aishwarya Manivannan wears a saree and slays stereotypes with the ancient martial art form of Silambam (Source: Facebook/ Aishwarya Manivannan)

C.C. Chengappa

Updated: 2021-09-21T11:37:45+05:30

In an effort to begin recognising traditional Indian martial arts and sports, the Union Ministry for Sports and Youth Affairs has recognised Silambam as a sport to come under 'Promotion of Inclusiveness'. This initiative will take place under the Khelo India Youth Games sports programme.

The Tamil Nadu government will do its bit to support Silambam by setting up an academy in the state solely dedicated to Silambam training. The cost is expected to be around 1.6 crore and was declared officially by state Sports Minister Siva Meyyanathan. Along with this, there is also a reservation for the sport with 3% quota for all those who perform exceptionally well in it.

A request has been made to include Silambam in the list of tribal sports that is recognised by the central government. This too is likely given that Silambam is an ancient martial art that meets several of the criteria mean for its recognition.

