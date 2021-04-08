Second Indian sailor Vishnu Saravanan qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

A day after Nethra Kumanan became India's first woman sailor to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, another Indian, Vishnu Saravanan qualified for Tokyo Olympics as he finished third (after 15 races) in Laser Standard category at the ongoing Mussanah Open Sailing Championship, an Asian & African Olympic qualifier tournament.

Asia and Africa Olympic Qualifier. Laser Standard Medal race completed.....SGP and IND qualify for Olympic 2020....#omansail #mussanahopen #worldsailing #TeamIndia — ASAF Updates (@ASAFUpdates) April 8, 2021





There were 2 quotas available in his category. competing in 15-race event, 22-year-old Vishnu finished third with a nettpoint of 51 and guaranteed a berth for Tokyo Olympics following the medal race. In the medal Vishnu bagged 2 points as he finished first.









Vishnu Saravanan qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

This is India's second Olympic berth after Nethra Kumanan assured a spot finishing atop of Laser Radial category on Wednesday.



Two other Indians, KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (51 points) are also in the race to qualify for Olympics in the 49er category, as they lead after 15 races on Wednesday with 61 points and net point of 51 (Best of 14). They will guarantee a berth in Tokyo Olympics, if they finish in top-6 in the medal race.







