President Draupadi Murmu wishes the Paris-bound athletes well

President Draupadi Murmu has extended her best wishes to Indian athletes competing in next month's Paris Olympics and has endorsed India's ambitious bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

This announcement was made during her address to a joint session of Parliament. India faces stiff competition from other nations such as Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Qatar, all vying for the prestigious hosting rights of the 2036 Games.

Inspired by International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach, the bid reflects India's growing aspirations on the global sporting stage.

Currently, over 100 Indian athletes have qualified for the Paris Games, including a record 21 shooters.

These athletes aim to surpass the country's best-ever medal haul of seven, achieved during the previous Tokyo Olympics, which included an unprecedented gold medal in athletics by javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu says, "Today, our youth is getting fresh opportunities even in sports. As a result of the effective efforts of my government, young athletes of India are winning medals on international platforms, in record numbers. Paris Olympics will begin in a… pic.twitter.com/sbn2byqLwP — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

India's bid for the 2036 Games hosting rights is yet to be officially submitted. The final decision will be made following the IOC elections next year.

In the meantime, officials from the Indian Olympic Association will be lobbying hard for the nation's candidacy during the Paris Games, which commence on July 26.

President Murmu's support for the bid underscores India's commitment to enhancing its presence in the international sports arena. With strong contenders like Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Qatar in the fray, the competition is expected to be fierce.

However, India's strategic lobbying efforts could play a crucial role in securing the hosting rights for the 2036 Olympic Games.