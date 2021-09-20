Tihar Jail inmates to be given professional sports training as per new initiative

In a new initiative taken by the Delhi Prisons department, prison inmates in Tihar Jail will be given professional training in various sports within the jail premises. Reports have also said that famed wrestler and current convict Sushil Kumar will be allowed to take part in the proceedings. He is currently in jail after being involved in the death of a wrestler at the Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi earlier this year.

What makes this entire initiative special is that Tihar Jail inmates will be professionally trained for the first time ever in sports. Indian Oil Corporation will be one of the sponsors of this event. They will provide the coaches and professionals who will train the inmates and visit the jail twice a week. Equipment to cater for 20 individuals in each sport will also be given by IOC.

Sushil Kumar will also be allowed to participate

Sports such as badminton, volleyball, chess, kho-kho, basketball and carom will be taught to the inmates. Individuals are also free to choose which sport they wish to participate in. Moreover, this is not only restricted to any particular sex as female inmates will also be allowed to play badminton chess and carom.



As per Mr. Sandeep Goel(Director General of Delhi Prisons), the aim of this is to create a "positive and healthy atmosphere inside the prison."



