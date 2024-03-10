Neeraj Chopra backs govt's 'Kirti' programme for talent identification

India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has lent his support to the government's nationwide sports development initiative 'Kirti', highlighting its potential to transform the country's educational landscape.

Launched by the Sports Ministry, 'Kirti' is a grassroots-level talent identification programme aimed at school-going children. Its objective is to discover and nurture budding talent while bridging the gaps in sports development across India.

Chopra, the Olympic and world champion in javelin throw, emphasised the importance of establishing a strong foundation for school children for a prosperous future.

"In the age group of 13-14, we need to tell children that they need to focus on both sports and education. If schools can also support and balance these aspects for them, it would be excellent," said Chopra in a video posted by SAI Media.



The 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medallist suggested a structured approach for schools to manage both sports and academics. "Schools can plan their regimen properly, how they will select children for sports, and how they will manage their academics and sports," he added.

Chopra expressed optimism, calling for a shift in the education system to strike a balance between sports and academics. "I believe that this education system should change so that both sports and academics can be balanced. If that happens, it will bring about significant changes in our country," remarked Chopra.

With Chopra's endorsement, the 'Kirti' programme aims to create a robust infrastructure for nurturing sports talent from a young age, fostering a culture of excellence in sports alongside academic pursuits.