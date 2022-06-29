WATCH: Olympian Neeraj Chopra dons different avatars in new advertisement

Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower has been the talk of the town since his exploits in Tokyo last year. The limelight has always been upon the golden boy who seamlessly has managed to cater to his advertisement demands and focus on his sports. Besides, improving his throws, Neeraj is also seen to be a hot favourite among advertisers.

The 24-year-old shared his recent exploit in the advertising world on his Instagram handle. The short clip was in collaboration with Mobil India, a company which specializes in engine oils. Just like Chopra's well-oiled javelin throws, the messaging with the advertisement was something similar.

We have earlier seen the Chandigarh boy show us his acting prowess in the infamous CRED advert. This time too, it's nothing different! The 30-second-video begins with a suavely-dressed Chopra, posing to be the next James Bond. It cuts to him helping his on-screen mother cut some vegetables, after which he sprints onto the field to release a javelin with the utmost ease.



The athlete will be rearing to go at the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth games after setting a new personal best with an impressive throw of 89.30m at the Paavo Nurmi Games which were held in Finland a fortnight back.



