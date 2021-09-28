Mike Tyson set to make his Bollywood acting debut in upcoming film 'Liger'

It isn't often that you see a foreign sportsperson acting in a Bollywood movie. Mike Tyson will make his debut in the Puri Jagannadh directed 'Liger' that is set to be released on October 27. The movie also stars Ananya Pande, Vijay Deverakonda, Ronit Roy, Sunil Shetty and has been produced by Karan Johar.

The basic plot is about a kickboxer who has a stutter, the role of which is played by Vijay Deverakonda. Karan Johar was seemingly excited about the release and tweeted about the 'baddest man on the planet' who will be involved in Bollywood for the first time.

The movie release has been delayed by several months due to the Covid 2nd wave and it is all set to be open to the public at the same time that Maharashtra will open its theatres to the public.