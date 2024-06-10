Dr. Mansukh L. Mandaviya appointed as new Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs

Dr. Mansukh L. Mandaviya has been appointed as the new Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, replacing Anurag Thakur. This change marks a notable shift in the ministry's leadership, with expectations running high as India prepares for an Olympic year.

Dr. Mandaviya brings a wealth of experience from his tenure in other critical sectors. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, a role he assumed on July 7, 2021, following a Cabinet reshuffle.

His efforts in the health sector, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been widely recognized. In addition to his health portfolio, Mandaviya has also been handling the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers since 2021. His extensive background in these areas is anticipated to introduce a fresh perspective to the Sports Ministry.

Born in a small village in Bhavnagar district, Gujarat, Mandaviya's journey from a middle-class farmer family to a prominent political figure is inspiring. He holds an MA in Political Science and a certificate in Veterinary Live Stock Inspection.

His political career began in 2002 when he became the youngest MLA in Gujarat after winning the Palitana Constituency. His dedication to public service was evident early on, highlighted by his organization of a 123 km walk titled "Kanya Kelavani Jyot Padyatra" for the "Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao" cause, covering 45 educationally backward villages.



During his tenure as Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways, Shipping, and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Mandaviya made notable contributions, such as increasing the per day road construction speed, reducing the cost of urea and other fertilizers, and establishing over 5,200 Jan Aushadhi stores under the "Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana" initiative. His efforts in women's healthcare have also been acknowledged by UNICEF, particularly for distributing 100 million sanitary napkins through Jan Aushadhi stores.

As Dr. Mandaviya steps into his new role as Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, the sports community and the nation at large are keen to see how his strategic vision will enhance India's sports infrastructure and support for athletes. His leadership will be pivotal in shaping the future trajectory of Indian sports, especially with the Olympic Games on the horizon.