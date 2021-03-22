News
Indian Sports Live Updates: March 22 — India on top of medal tally at Shooting World Cup
All latest updates on Indian sports from ISSF Shooting World Cup to draw of Orleans Masters 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's live blog where we cover all the latest news and interesting features on Indian sports.
Our focus for today will primarily be on the Indian shooters who are participating in the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi. Besides, Orleans Masters 2021 is going to be underway from tomorrow. We take a look at the draws and chances of the Indian shuttlers.
Live Updates
- 22 March 2021 3:59 AM GMT
India on top of medal tally at ISSF World Cup
Hosts India reached on top of the medals tally of the ongoing ISSF World Cup, adding four more medals to their kitty, including two Gold and a historic Bronze in Women’s Skeet. The two Golds that India won on Sunday came in the Men’s and Women’s 10M Air Pistol team events.
There was also history created at the Shotgun ranges when Ganemat Sekhon became the first Indian woman to win an ISSF World Cup medal in Women’s Skeet. She won bronze, finishing with a score of 40 in the final. Earlier, she had also shot a career-best score of 117 out of 125 in qualifying, to make it to the six-woman final.