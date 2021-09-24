Dope tainted athletes to be excluded from National Sport awards consideration

As per a report by Times of India, the government of India has taken back an order that previously allowed for dope tainted athletes to be considered for sports awards. The decision has been made recently and is a backtrack from an early decision in June that allowed for all athletes to be considered for awards regardless of their status.

The earlier decision taken on May 19th and confirmed a month later allowed all athletes to apply for awards including those who had allegations or bans for doping. This was provided that the athletes had completed their doping bans and were eligible for selection. The rule to ban athletes with pending doping enquiries was in effect until last year post which it was done away with.

As per a recent amendment made by the Sports Ministry, the new rule indicates that "Sportspersons who have been penalised or against whom an enquiry is pending for use of drugs banned by WADA, based on sample collected by NADA or any other agency authorised by WADA and tested by NDTL or any other WADA accredited laboratory, will not be eligible for the award. " The reason behind this is not clear at the moment but it does mean that certain athletes will have to wait longer for the release of the awards.



