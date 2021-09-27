2 Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel scale world's 8th highest peak

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police have a rich history of mountaineering and climbing across India and the world. They have several records and feats to their name including the record for scaling Mt. Everest with 4 expeditions in one year. Two commandants have added another laurel to the decorated armed force of India. Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal and Deputy Commandant Anoop Kumar have successfully scaled Mt Manaslu, the 8th highest peak in the world.

Moving with the wind!#Himveers at the top:



Two ITBP mountaineers- Sh Ratan Singh Sonal, Commandant & Sh Anoop Kumar, Dy Commandant atop Mt Manaslu on 25 September, 2021 in Nepal,

the 8th highest mountain in the world at 8,163 Metres (26,781 Ft) above sea level. pic.twitter.com/OrPev6EArJ — ITBP (@ITBP_official) September 26, 2021

Over the weekend, while most of us were slumbering and catching up on rest, the two individuals reached the peak in the early hours of Saturday. This is not the first time that both of them have scaled one of the highest peaks in the world. Ratan Singh Sonal has also scaled Mt. Lhotse that is currently the 4th highest peak in the world. They were also involved in high altitude rescue operations such as those which were conducted last year in Nanda Devi at a height of 20,000ft.

Picutres and videos show both of them enjoying the view and catching a break at the peak. The peak stands at 8,163 metres and is located in Western Nepal.



