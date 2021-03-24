Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

News

Indian Sports Live Updates: March 24 — Saina Nehwal wins first round of 2021 Orleans Masters in 21 minutes

All latest updates on Indian sports from 2021 Orleans Masters to ISSF Shooting World Cup.

Saina Nehwal (Source: BWF)
X

Saina Nehwal (Source: BWF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-03-24T14:05:10+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's live blog where we cover all the latest news and interesting features on Indian sports.

India's ace shuttler Saina Nehwal to open up her campaign today at the 2021 Orleans Masters Super 100 tournament in Paris. Besides, we will keep an eye on the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi.

Catch all the LIVE updates of the day here


Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton Shooting Tokyo Olympics Saina Nehwal 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X