Indian Sports Live Updates: March 24 — Saina Nehwal wins first round of 2021 Orleans Masters in 21 minutes
All latest updates on Indian sports from 2021 Orleans Masters to ISSF Shooting World Cup.
Welcome to The Bridge's live blog where we cover all the latest news and interesting features on Indian sports.
India's ace shuttler Saina Nehwal to open up her campaign today at the 2021 Orleans Masters Super 100 tournament in Paris. Besides, we will keep an eye on the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi.
- 24 March 2021 8:35 AM GMT
ISSF Shooting World Cup: India claim all medals in women's 25m pistol
Chinky Yadav upstaged the experienced Rahi Sarnobat and the fancied Manu Bhaker to win gold as India swept the women's 25m pistol event of the ISSF World Cup here on Wednesday, highlighting the country's depth of talent in the sport.
- 24 March 2021 8:30 AM GMT
21 minutes and Saina Nehwal wins Round 1
Saina Nehwal takes just 21 minutes to beat Darragh (21-8, 21-5) in the opening match of the 2021 Orleans Masters.
- 24 March 2021 8:05 AM GMT
LIVE blog — Saina Nehwal opens her campaign
Saina Nehwal plays her opening match at 2021 Orleans Masters. She takes on Ireland's Rachael Darragh. Saina is seeded fourth in the tournament, whereas, Darragh is ranked 161 in the world.
- 24 March 2021 5:10 AM GMT
ISSF World Cup: India wins 8th gold — 15th medal in competition.
Aiswarya Pratap Singh Tomar wins gold with 462.5 in 50m 3 Position Men Final at the ISSF World Cup.
Sanjeev Rajput finishes 6th with 413.3 while Niraj Kumar at 8th position with a score of 400.3.the
- 24 March 2021 4:18 AM GMT
Big news from Orlean Masters
An unnamed Indian woman shuttler was on Tuesday forced to withdraw from the Orleans Masters after a team entourage member tested positive for COVID-19 and she was identified as a close contact.
- 24 March 2021 4:13 AM GMT
Saina opens campaign, Kidambi to play Jayaram in 2021 Orleans Masters
India's ace female shuttler Saina Nehwal will start her main draw campaign at the 2021 Orleans Masters, while Ajay Jayaram, who beat countryman Alap Mishra in the men’s singles first round will face Kidambi Srikanth.