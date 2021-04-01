Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
News
Indian Sports Live Updates: April 1— ATK Mohun Bagan extends contract with Antonio Habas
Follow LIVE updates on Indian sports - Contract extension of Antonio Habas, Top Indian sports finance scheme
Follow the LIVE blog of The Bridge.
Follow our blog to get LIVE updates and interesting features on Indian sports. From ATK Mohun Bagan extending contract of Antonio Habas to the best Sports finance scheme of India.
Live Updates
- 1 April 2021 5:54 AM GMT
Will India win its first Olympics medal in athletics in Tokyo?
India has never won an athletics medal at the Olympics, and expecting the country to win one this time around is surely a long shot.
- 1 April 2021 5:36 AM GMT
ATK Mohun Bagan retain head coach Antonio Habas
Head coach Antonio Habas was on Wednesday signed a one-year extension of his contract with ATK Mohun Bagan.
Next Story