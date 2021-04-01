Which are the top sports finance programs in India?

Playing any sport at the highest level is very expensive. One needs to have a sense of financial security to perform at the peak of his or her powers at the topmost level. Besides for the athletes emerging from not so financially sound background, sports schemes that help them develop and provide some financial security is a must.



Here, we look at the top financial sports schemes that exist in India: Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) The Target Olympic Podium Scheme or TOPS was started by the Indian government in the year 2014. As the name suggests, this the scheme was first established by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) with an aim to realise India's Olympic medal dreams at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

TOPS (Source: Twitter/MYAS)

Under the TOPS scheme, a committee by the name TOPS Elite Athletes' Identification Committee was constituted to identify the athletes who have the potential to win an Olympic medal for the country. The members of the committee are selected by the MYAS with special emphasis on representation from high priority sports like archery, wrestling, badminton, hockey, shooting and boxing. In the year 2018, the MYAS earmarked a total of INR.100 crore for the funding of athletes under this scheme.

Khelo India The Khelo India which literally translates into 'Play India', was started in the year 2018 by the then Sports Minister and former Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Under this scheme, the government wishes to develop a strong-rooted sporting culture in India right from the grassroots level. The Khelo India Youth Games and the Khelo India University Games are a part of the Khelo India programme. The Government of India allocated a total of INR.657.71 crores for this scheme for the financial year 2021-22. This scheme majorly works to identify potential talents in the high priority sports and then provides them with financial assistance ranging from INR.5 lakh to INR.8 lakh per annum. National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) in the year 2019 announced the establishment of 20 National Centre of Excellence. The main vision of these centres is to groom athletes for 2024 Paris and 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Each centre of excellence is designated funds for four to six selected sports.

Members of the Indian men's and women's hockey🏑 teams bound for #TokyoOlympics will join the national camp at SAI's National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Bengaluru from August 4.



