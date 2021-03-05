Rome Ranking 2021: India wins 3 bronze in Greco Roman wrestling

Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers Arjun Halakurki, Neeraj and Naveen wins bronze medals in the opening day of Rome Ranking Series 2021. Arjun win a bronze medal after defeating Portuguese Andre Ricardo Silva by 8-0 in He lost his first two matches against Khorlan Zhakansha and Viktor Vedernikob.

Naveen, who takes part in 130kg category, defeated Stepan david of Czech republic in bronze medal bout by 1-1. He had lost to the Egyptian Abdellatif Mohamed Ahmed in the semi-finals.

Gaurav lost to the Turkish Murat Firat 11-0 in Repechage. Gaurav defeated Italian Steve Momilia in the pre-quarter but lost to Mate Krasnazi in the quarter-finals

Earlier Neeraj and Manish were being defeated by Sultan Assetulya and Ildar Hafizov in the quarterfinals of 63 and 60kgs weight category, respectively.

Neeraj defeated Russian Aleksei Tadykin by 7-3 in Repechage and Samuel Lee Jones of USA in Bronze medal bout by 6-4

World No.4 Sunil Kumar was defeated by Russian Bekkhan Ozdoev in Qualification Round. It took Ozdoev less than 2 minutes to defeat Sunil Kumar as he won 8-0.

Deepanshu also lost his match against the American Daniel Collett Miller and is out of the tournament.

UWW Rome Rankings Series Results Day 1 –

Qualification Round

Greco Roman- 87kg

Bekkhan OZDOEV (RUS) df Kumar SUNIL (IND) by 8-0

Round 1

Greco Roman – 55Kg

(KAZ) Khorlan ZHAKANSHA df (IND) Arjun HALAKURKI by 18 – 08

Qualification Round

Greco Roman-97 Kg

(USA) Daniel Collett MILLER df (IND) Deepanshu by 2- 1

Pre- Quarter

Greco Roman-67 Kg

(IND) Gaurav DUHOON df (ITA) Steve MOMILIA by 12- 0

Round 2

Greco – Roman – 55 KG

Viktor VEDERNIKOV (RUS) df Arjun HALAKURKI (IND) by 9- 1

Quarterfinal

Greco – Roman – 130kg (IND) Naveen df (ITA) Samuele VARICELLI by 1-1

Quarterfinal Greco- Roman – 63kg KAZ) Sultan ASSETULY df (IND) Neeraj by 4-1

Quarterfinal Greco – Roman – 60kg (USA) Ildar HAFIZOV df (IND) Manish by 11-3

Semifinal Greco -Roman -130kg Mohamed Ahmed (EGY) df. Naveen (IND) by 3- 1

Round 3 Greco Roman – 55Kg (IND) Arjun HALAKURKI df (POR) Andre Ricardo SILVA by 08 – 0 Repechage Greco Roman – 67Kg Murat FIRAT (TUR) df. Gaurav DUHOON (IND) by 11-0 Repechage Greco Roman – 63Kg Neeraj NEERAJ (IND) df Aleksei TADYKIN (RUS) by 7-3 Bronze Medal Match Greco Roman – 63kg Neeraj NEERAJ (IND) df. Samuel Lee JONES (USA) by 6-4 Bronze Medal Match Greco Roman – 130kg Naveen NAVEEN (IND) df. Stepan DAVID (CZE) by 1-1

Inputs from wrestlingtv.in