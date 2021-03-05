Rome Ranking 2021: India wins 3 bronze in Greco Roman wrestling

Indian Greco-Roman wrestlers Arjun Halakurki, Neeraj and Naveen wins bronze medals in the opening day of Rome Ranking Series 2021. Arjun win a bronze medal after defeating Portuguese Andre Ricardo Silva by 8-0 in He lost his first two matches against Khorlan Zhakansha and Viktor Vedernikob.
Naveen, who takes part in 130kg category, defeated Stepan david of Czech republic in bronze medal bout by 1-1. He had lost to the Egyptian Abdellatif Mohamed Ahmed in the semi-finals.
Gaurav lost to the Turkish Murat Firat 11-0 in Repechage. Gaurav defeated Italian Steve Momilia in the pre-quarter but lost to Mate Krasnazi in the quarter-finals
Earlier Neeraj and Manish were being defeated by Sultan Assetulya and Ildar Hafizov in the quarterfinals of 63 and 60kgs weight category, respectively.
Neeraj defeated Russian Aleksei Tadykin by 7-3 in Repechage and Samuel Lee Jones of USA in Bronze medal bout by 6-4
World No.4 Sunil Kumar was defeated by Russian Bekkhan Ozdoev in Qualification Round. It took Ozdoev less than 2 minutes to defeat Sunil Kumar as he won 8-0.
Deepanshu also lost his match against the American Daniel Collett Miller and is out of the tournament.
UWW Rome Rankings Series Results Day 1 –
Qualification Round
Greco Roman- 87kg
Bekkhan OZDOEV (RUS) df Kumar SUNIL (IND) by 8-0
Round 1
Greco Roman – 55Kg
(KAZ) Khorlan ZHAKANSHA df (IND) Arjun HALAKURKI by 18 – 08
Qualification Round
Greco Roman-97 Kg
(USA) Daniel Collett MILLER df (IND) Deepanshu by 2- 1
Pre- Quarter
Greco Roman-67 Kg
(IND) Gaurav DUHOON df (ITA) Steve MOMILIA by 12- 0
Round 2
Greco – Roman – 55 KG
Viktor VEDERNIKOV (RUS) df Arjun HALAKURKI (IND) by 9- 1
(IND) Naveen df (ITA) Samuele VARICELLI by 1-1
Quarterfinal
Greco- Roman – 63kg
KAZ) Sultan ASSETULY df (IND) Neeraj by 4-1
Quarterfinal
Greco – Roman – 60kg
(USA) Ildar HAFIZOV df (IND) Manish by 11-3
Greco -Roman -130kg
Mohamed Ahmed (EGY) df. Naveen (IND) by 3- 1
Round 3
Greco Roman – 55Kg
(IND) Arjun HALAKURKI df (POR) Andre Ricardo SILVA by 08 – 0
Repechage
Greco Roman – 67Kg
Murat FIRAT (TUR) df. Gaurav DUHOON (IND) by 11-0
Repechage
Greco Roman – 63Kg
Neeraj NEERAJ (IND) df Aleksei TADYKIN (RUS) by 7-3
Bronze Medal Match
Greco Roman – 63kg
Neeraj NEERAJ (IND) df. Samuel Lee JONES (USA) by 6-4
Bronze Medal Match
Greco Roman – 130kg
Naveen NAVEEN (IND) df. Stepan DAVID (CZE) by 1-1
Inputs from wrestlingtv.in