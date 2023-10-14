India ambitious of hosting the Olympics in 2036

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared India's resolute intention to host the Olympics in 2036 in a momentous declaration at the opening ceremony of the 141st session of the International Olympic Committee in Mumbai, on Saturday.

The IOC session returned to India after a 40-year hiatus, with the last session held in New Delhi in 1983.

"India is eager to organize the Olympics in the country. India will leave no stone unturned in the preparation for the successful organization of the Olympics in 2036; this is the dream of the 140 crore Indians," Narendra Modi said.

🗣️"India will leave no stone unturned in preparing for the successful organisation of the 2036 Olympics"



Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirms India's intentions of hosting the #Olympics in 2036 during his keynote speech at the 141st IOC Session!

India boasted its largest-ever team with 126 competitors at the 2020 Olympics, resulting in a historic success with 7 medals. The nation's rich cultural diversity and landscape make it an appealing Olympic host, and the prospect of a home advantage adds to India's potential for success.

Prime Minister Modi also revealed that India is bidding to host the Youth Olympic Games in 2029. Modi also expressed his delight at the prospect of cricket being included in the Olympics.

"Everyone is happy to hear that the IOC executive board has requested the inclusion of Cricket in the Olympics. We believe that soon we will get some positive news in this direction." Cricket, deeply ingrained in India's culture, the possibility of seeing it on the Olympic stage has ignited anticipation.

IOC President Thomas Bach greeted with a "Namaste" and praised India, "India is truly inspiring, and the entire Olympic community here can take pride in their outstanding performance at the Asian Games."

The discussions surrounding India's bid to host the Olympics have been ongoing for some time although the official bidding process has yet to commence.

The next three editions of the Olympics are already earmarked, with Paris set to host the Games in 2024, followed by Los Angeles in 2028, and Brisbane, Australia, in 2032.