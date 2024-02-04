India in active dialogue with IOC's Future Host Commission for 2036 Olympic Games bid

Rhe Indian Olympic Association (IOA) confirmed on Sunday that it has initiated active discussions with the Future Host Commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regarding India's bid to host the Olympic Games in 2036.

The announcement follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's declaration of India's aspiration to host the 2036 Games during the IOC Session in Mumbai on October 14 last year. This marks the first official acknowledgment from the IOA that it has entered into formal talks with the IOC's Future Host Commission.

While the funding for hosting the Games and developing the necessary infrastructure is expected to come from the government, the IOA, as the National Olympic Committee, plays a crucial role in expressing the country's official interest in hosting the Olympics and engaging in dialogue with the IOC.

IOA President PT Usha stated in a released statement, "The IOA is in active dialogue with the Future Host Commission of the IOC regarding hosting the 2030 Youth Olympics and the 2036 Olympic Games in India, as per the vision of the Honourable Prime Minister." Notably, this statement was issued in the context of a separate matter involving the controversy surrounding the appointment of the IOA Chief Executive Officer.

This marks the first time PT Usha has officially commented on the IOA's engagement with the Future Host Commission of the IOC since the Prime Minister's announcement in October. Earlier, during the Hangzhou Asian Games in October, Usha had expressed her belief that India should bid for the 2036 Olympics.

The IOC has revamped its system for selecting host cities, moving away from the traditional bidding process. Instead, Future Host Commissions now engage in informal and confidential exchanges with potential host cities.

The process includes 'feasibility assessments' to ensure that costs are manageable and that infrastructure plans align with environmental and human rights standards. This marks a departure from the competitive bidding process of the past, influenced by referendum defeats and scandals.