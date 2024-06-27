'Hockey India League crucial for identifying talents,' says VR Raghunath

The highly anticipated Hockey India League (HIL) is set to make a comeback after an eight-year hiatus, with the upcoming season scheduled to take place between December 2024 and February 2025.

The tournament will feature eight men's teams and, for the first time, six women's teams, marking a significant step in promoting women's hockey in India.

This revival has been welcomed by former Indian defender and drag-flick icon VR Raghunath, who emphasized the league's role in talent identification and providing a platform for domestic players to showcase their skills to national selectors.

In a statement released by the event organizers, Raghunath highlighted the success stories of players like Manpreet Singh and Harmanpreet Singh, who were discovered through previous editions of HIL.

He believes the league will continue to unearth future stars for the national team. "HIL is one of the best leagues in the hockey circuit, and I am excited to see both domestic and international players participate," he told PTI.

"It will provide a fantastic mix of top-quality players, and our younger players will have the opportunity to prove themselves," he added.

~The Hockey India League 2024-2025 will feature 8 Men’s and 6 Women’s Teams~



New Delhi, 27th June 2024: The Hockey India League (HIL) is set to return after a 7-year-long hiatus. The league will feature 8 Men’s and 6 Women’s Teams. #indiahttps://t.co/az1L8yvLpW pic.twitter.com/I2any3lliC — Hockey World News (@hockeyWrldNws) June 27, 2024

Hockey India has invited players and support staff from the top 15 hockey-playing nations to participate, ensuring that the league will feature high-caliber international talent.

Raghunath noted that this will allow domestic players to learn from seasoned professionals from Europe, Australia, and South America.

"It will be a great opportunity for them to understand how top players play and think about the game, and the work that goes into it," he added.

The inclusion of an exclusive women's league is a historic move, underscoring Hockey India's commitment to promoting women's hockey and expanding the talent pool.

Raghunath praised this initiative, noting that the women's team has shown remarkable progress in recent years.

"The HIL will be a great motivation for the players. It will give young female players, who might not have much access to hockey, a chance to impress the selectors," he told PTI.

As the HIL gears up for its much-awaited return, it promises to be a thrilling season that not only entertains fans but also nurtures the next generation of hockey talent in India.