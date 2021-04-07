Chennai's Nethra Kumanan becomes first Indian woman sailor to qualify for Olympics

Chennai lass Nethra Kumanan becomes the first Indian woman to qualify for the Olympics in sailing as she confirms a Tokyo Olympics berth on Wednesday. Kumaran is competing at the Mussanah Open Sailing Championship, an Asian & African Olympic qualifier tournament in the Laser Radial category. After finishing 10 races in the category, Kumaran remains on top.

Many congratulations to India's #NethraKumanan as she won the Bronze medal in the round 2 of the #HempelWorldSeries, Miami (Laser Radial Category)

With this feat, she became the 1st Indian Woman Sailor to win a medal at a Sailing World Cup ⛵@KirenRijiju @DGSAI @RijijuOffice pic.twitter.com/j4pqWaOgKP — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) January 28, 2020

In the last day of the tournament tomorrow, she just has to finish the Medal Race to officially be recognised as Qualified for Tokyo Olympics. Nethra was the first woman from India to win a medal in the Sailing World Cup in 2020, where she clinched a bronze in Miami, Unites States of America.



The Indian, who trains at the Canary Islands in Spain, also represented the country in the 2014 and the 2018 Asian Games that was held at Jakarta. She had finished fourth in the same event in the last edition of the Asian Games, and attributed her calm temperament for her medal-winning performance this time around in the World Cup.





Two other Indians, KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar (51 points) are also in the race to qualify for Olympics in the 49er category, as they lead after 15 races on Wednesday with 61 points and net point of 51 (Best of 14). They will guarantee a berth in Tokyo Olympics, if they finish in top-6 in the medal race.

