Wrestling

Bajrang Punia returns to social media to help in Covid-19 fight

The 27 year grappler had earlier, on 1st March 2021, announced his decision to leave social media until the Olympics.

Bajrang Punia (Source: WrestlingTV)

By

Abhijit Nair

Updated: 2021-04-27T13:00:40+05:30

Indian freestyle wrestler and Tokyo Olympics medal hopeful, Bajrang Punia, has returned to social media to extend a helping hand to the country which is coming to terms with one of the most scary coronavirus wave the world has witnessed.

Announcing his return to social media Bajrang posted, "I have gone off social media to focus all my energy at the Olympics. But looking at the current situation of the country, I am being forced to use it. Whatever I am today is due to your blessings. If I cannot help the country being a well-known athlete then there is no use of being one. I am happy to help the country in any means possible during these testing times."

मैंने ओलंपिक पर ध्यान केंद्रित करने के लिए सोशल मीडिया का उपयोग करना बंद कर दिया था।लेकिन हमारे प्यारे देश में करोना...

Posted by Bajrang Punia on Monday, April 26, 2021

The 27 year grappler had earlier on 1st March 2021, announced his decision to leave social media until the Olympics.

"I am quitting from all the social media platforms from today. I will meet all of you after the Olympics. I hope you will keep loving me. Jai Hind," Punia had then tweeted.

India is currently witnessing an unprecedented surge in covid-19 infections around the country, registering more than 3 lakh cases and ten thousand plus deaths every day. The health care sector of the country has completely collapsed and people are struggling to find even the basic necessities like oxygen concentrators.


