Anand Mahindra comes out in support of boxer turned auto-driver Abid Khan

Indian billionaire and businessman Anand Mahindra extended his to support of Abid Khan – a national level boxer turned pick-up auto driver, just days after the video of his struggle went viral on the internet.



Duggal had later shared a glimpse of the video on his personal twitter handle which went viral across the country with netizens coming forward to help the former National level boxer.

A renowned independent journalist and the founder of Sports Gaon, Saurabh Duggal, had broken the story of 60 year old Abid Khan last week on the YouTube channel of Sports Gaon.

Story of national boxer Abid Khan: From NIS qualified coach to driving auto... Watch full video at YouTube channel 'Sports Gaon' And do watch it, we need to strengthen YouTube channel Sports Gaon to bring more such stories.. Thanks pic.twitter.com/hHjhTtW5W9





Today the video caught the eye of Anand Mahindra and he tweeted, "Thank you Saurabh, for telling us Abid's story. I especially appreciate his not looking for a handout. In any case I prefer investing in people's talents & passion rather than offer charity. Please let me know how I can invest and support his 'startup' boxing academy.

Abid Khan is a diploma holder from the National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala and currently drives a pick-up auto in Chandigarh to make ends meet. His achievements in the sport include being an Inter-college champion at the Punjab University, a silver and bronze medal in the North Senior Boxing Championships.

Khan had gone to Saudi Arabia in search of job when he could not find any in India after gaining the diploma from NIS. He returned to India in 2004 and has since been driving a pick-up auto in the country.