After a lacklustre show in the first match of the series, the Indian women bounced back in style to level the series 1-1 with a thumping nine wicket over the South African women at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The Women in Blue seemed to be out on a mission, right after electing to field first as the experienced pacer Jhulan Goswami struck in the very first over to send back South Africa's star from the last match, Lizelle Lee for just 4 runs. Lee's opening partner Wolvaardt (9) seemed to be in a good touch striking two boundaries early on, but her stay at the crease was cut short by Mansi Joshi – who replaced the youngster Monica Patel in the side, to leave South Africa reeling at 20 for 2 inside the first six overs.

Then came a solid re-guard work from skipper Sune Luus (36) and the left-handed Lara Goodall (49) as the duo added 60 runs for the second wicket at a brisk pace. But, once Joshi returned to prize out Luus in the 21st over of the innings – the rest of the lineup fell like a pack of cards. The Indian bowlers gave nothing away as South Africa struggled to score freely and were eventually bundled out for a below-par 157 with 9 overs to spare.



