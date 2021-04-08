Top
News

4 Indian sailors, including KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar, qualify for Tokyo Olympics

With the end of Asian and African Sailing Olympic Qualifiers, KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar qualify in 49er category.

X

4 Indian sailors qualify for Tokyo Olympics (Source: Prasad Ramasubramanian/Twitter)

By

The Bridge Desk

Published: 8 April 2021 11:03 AM GMT

The crew of KC Ganapathy & Varun Thakkar becomes the latest Indians to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics as they finished top of the podium in the 49er category at the concluding Mussanah Open Sailing Championship, an Asian & African Olympic qualifier tournament. Ganapathy and Varun remained at top of the scoring point after 14 races and one medal race to earn the only quota available in their category.

With the duo, a total of four Indian sailors in three different categories have now qualified for the Tokyo Olympics. This is the first time an Indian sailing contingent will be taking part in more than one event at the Olympics.

Earlier today, Vishnu Saravanan qualified for Tokyo Olympics as he finished third (after 15 races) in Laser Standard category. He followed the suit of Nethra Kumanan, whp became India's first woman sailor to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Nethra Kumanan assured a spot finishing atop of Laser Radial category on Wednesday.


