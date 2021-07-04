News of the Week: Sha'Carri's ban, Seema-Kamalpreet spat, Unstoppable Mithali Raj

Let us look back at the major happening in the sports world during the last week in India and across the globe.



Sania Mirza returns to Wimbledon

The Indian tennis ace, Sania Mirza, made a return to the prestigious Wimbledon after a 3-year long hiatus from the tournament last week. Returning to Wimbledon as a mother, the 34-year-old Mirza exited the women's doubles event in the second round, partnering USA's Bethanie Mattek-Sands. She, though, is still in contention in the Mixed doubles, where she has reached the third round with fellow Indian Rohan Bopanna for company.

115 athletes to represent India at Tokyo Olympics

A total of 115 athletes are expected to represent India at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Indian contingent will consist of a total of 63 men and 52 women. While a lot of the expected names made the cut, quite a few popular names like Saina Nehwal, Leander Paes, Hima Das and others failed to book their ticket to Tokyo.

Premier discus throwers Seema Punia and Kamalpreet Kaur in dispute

India's two Tokyo Olympics-bound discus throwers, Seema Punia and Kamalpreet Kaur, have in caught in the middle of an ugly public spat. Things started going downhill between India's premier athletes when the Seema Punia called for a hyperandrogenism test over Kamalpreet Kaur. The veteran alleged that her younger counterpart does not have the required 'technique, fitness, agility' to throw the discus as far as she has been throwing. Kamalpreet, on the other hand, hit out, stating that she was 'mentally disturbed' by Punia's allegations.

Sha'Carri Richardson handed one month ban for smoking marijuana

Professional athletes are not supposed to smoke marijuana – USA's star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson learnt it the hard way. The 21-year-old, who shot to fame due to her lightning speed in the track during the US Olympic trials, was handed a one-month ban for smoking marijuana. Richardson will now miss the individual women's 100m at the Olympics due to the ban but is expected to run for the US women's 4x100m relay team.

Mithali Raj becomes the highest women's international run-scorer

Mithali Raj went past former England cricketer Charlotte Edwards to become the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket. The 38-year-old Indian went past the Edwards' mark of 10,273 runs when she hit a boundary off Nat Sciver in the 23rd over of India's chase against England on Saturday. Mithali now has a total of 10,337 runs in international cricket.