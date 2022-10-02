Farmer's daughter from Saurabh Chaudhary's academy wins gold at National Games

Ahmedabad: Uttar Pradesh's Yuvika Tomar stepped up when it mattered to bag the gold medal in Women's 10m Air Pistol at the ongoing National Games here.



Tomar had finished as the second-best behind the eventual silver medallist Rhythm Sangwan, in both the qualification round and the final stage earlier in the day.

"It was a good win today. I am very happy with my performance," Tomar said right after her win.

She will now travel to Cairo, Egypt to compete at the upcoming 2022 ISSF Shooting World Championships later this month.

"The target now is to do my best at the World Championships. I just need to focus on my technique and I am sure I will do well," she said.

"Ye sab ke baare mein jyada nahi sochti (I do not think a lot about these things)," a poker-faced Tomar added when enquired about the 2024 Paris Olympics quota on offer at the World Championships.

Yuvika Tomar took up shooting seriously only in 2018 in a bid to get a government job. The youngster was encouraged into the sport by her family including a paralysed father.

"I took up shooting in 2017. But my father suffered from paralysis just months later. I had to drop off the sport for some time, but my family asked me to keep going," she said.

Hailing from an agricultural background, playing an expensive sport like shooting was tough, especially after her father's paralysis. But, this is where Yuvika's family stepped up.

"My brother works in the farm now. They took a loan so that I could buy a pistol and continue shooting after my father was bedridden," an emotional Tomar stated.