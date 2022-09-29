WATCH: "Garam Garam shiro, Neeraj bhai hero", Neeraj Chopra plays Garba in Gujarat

One of India's most loved athletes, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra travelled to Gujarat on the occasion of the start of the National Games 2022.

With Navratri around the corner, Neeraj Chopra attended events to play Garba and received a massive reception from the fans in Gujarat.

In one such event, Fans started shouting "Garam Garam shiro, Neeraj Bhai Hero" which refers to a sweet Gujarati dish Shiro.

Watch the reception Neeraj Chopra got here:

It's past midnight at one of the most popular Garba venues in Baroda. This is the reception for @Neeraj_chopra1 as he enters.

"Garam garam seero, Neeraj bhai hero" goes the chant! pic.twitter.com/yV1MiuYz7t — Aman Shah (@aman812) September 28, 2022

Neeraj Chopra attended Garba events and played Garba with his fans also. Watch:

Neeraj who will be attending the opening ceremony of the National Games 2022 is not participating after a long season. He decided to end his 2022 season with a win at the Diamond League finals.