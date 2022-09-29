National Games
Days
Hours
Mins
 
Secs
WATCH: "Garam Garam shiro, Neeraj bhai hero", Neeraj Chopra plays Garba in Gujarat

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra travelled to Gujarat on the eve of the National Games 2022 and got a resounding welcome.

Neeraj Chopra in a Garba event.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-09-29T13:21:35+05:30

One of India's most loved athletes, Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra travelled to Gujarat on the occasion of the start of the National Games 2022.

With Navratri around the corner, Neeraj Chopra attended events to play Garba and received a massive reception from the fans in Gujarat.

In one such event, Fans started shouting "Garam Garam shiro, Neeraj Bhai Hero" which refers to a sweet Gujarati dish Shiro.

Watch the reception Neeraj Chopra got here:

Neeraj Chopra attended Garba events and played Garba with his fans also. Watch:

Neeraj who will be attending the opening ceremony of the National Games 2022 is not participating after a long season. He decided to end his 2022 season with a win at the Diamond League finals.

Athletics National Games Neeraj Chopra 
