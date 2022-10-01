Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National Games
WATCH: Mirabai, Bhavani play Garba after winning gold at National Games
After Olympians Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu were clicked showing their moves, Mirabai Chani and Bhavani Devi joined in the fun!
A day after star athletes Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu were seen joining in the festive spirit of Navratri and showing off their garba moves, it was weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and fencer Bhavani Devi who joined in too!
While Chanu clinched the gold in the women's 49kg category after lifting a total of 191kg, Devi topped the podium with and completed a hattrick of National Games gold medals after beating her opponent 15-3 in the final.
Later in the day, both athletes let loose and dance to the beats of some garba music. Watch the moment here:
