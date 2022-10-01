WATCH: Mirabai, Bhavani play Garba after winning gold at National Games

A day after star athletes Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu were seen joining in the festive spirit of Navratri and showing off their garba moves, it was weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and fencer Bhavani Devi who joined in too!

While Chanu clinched the gold in the women's 49kg category after lifting a total of 191kg, Devi topped the podium with and completed a hattrick of National Games gold medals after beating her opponent 15-3 in the final.

Later in the day, both athletes let loose and dance to the beats of some garba music. Watch the moment here:

You have seen them in action during their sporting events but now have a look as they rock the Garba Night✨ with their moves🤩#Weightlifting Queen @mirabai_chanu and #Fencing Champion @IamBhavaniDevi share some moves at the Gandhinagar Cultural Forum💃#36thNationalGames pic.twitter.com/hGdKqUS0Ow — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 30, 2022



