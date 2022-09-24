National Games: Sutirtha, Harmeet star as Bengal, Gujarat sweep table tennis titles

Olympian paddlers Sutirtha Mukherjee and Harmeet Desai shone bright for West Bengal and Gujarat respectively, as the two states swept the table tennis titles at the ongoing 2022 National Games.

While Bengal won 4 of the 7 gold medals in offer with Sutirtha bagging three, Gujarat won the remaining three with Harmeet Desai winning 2 gold medals. Manush Shah, too, walks away with two gold.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympian, Sutirtha Mukherjee was the talking point of the final day of table tennis at the National Games as she defeated top seeds Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula enroute her women's singles gold.

While Mukherjee had to fight hard in the semifinals against Batra for a 4-2 win, she brushed aside Commonwealth Games star Sreeja 4-1 in the final. She also bagged the women's doubles gold alongside Aykiha Mukherjee with a 3-0 win over Yashaswini Gorpade and Kushi V of Karnataka.

Sutirtha had earlier won the gold medal in women's team event with West Bengal.

The fourth gold for West Bengal came in the men's doubles as the newly formed pair of Jeet Chandra and Ronit Bhanja made of Anirban Ghosh and Arjun Ghosh in an all-Bengal final.

Gujarat wins 3 gold

Hosts Gujarat had a perfect start to their National Games campaign, bagging 3 gold medals in table tennis. The men's team comprising of Harmeet Desai, Manush Shah and Manav Thakkar kicked it off with an easy 3-0 win over Delhi on Wednesday.

They carried forward the momentum today, winning a gold each in men's singles and mixed doubles. While Harmeet Desai took home the gold in men's singles, the pair of Manush Shah and Krittwika Sinha Roy bagged it in mixed doubles.

Harmeet had defeated top seed Sathiyan Gnanasekaran 4-2 in the final, before crushing Haryana's Soumyajit Ghosh 4-0 in the final.

On the other hand, Harmeet's wife Krittwika Sinha Roy paired up with Manush to defeat Telangana's Sreeja Akula and Fidel Snehit 3-0 in the mixed doubles final.