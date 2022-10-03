National Games
Subramanium Siva breaks 35-year-old National Games record
Siva Subramanium created a new national record in Pole Vault at the National Games on Monday. He broke the National Games record twice during his event, a record that had stood since 1987.
Pole vaulter Siva Subramaniam of Tamil Nadu stole the Athletics show at the 2022 National Games on Monday as a spate of national records tumbled in Ahmedabad on Monday.
He cleared 5.31m, which is a new national record in Men's Pole Vault, improving his own mark of 5.30m set in 2018. A havildar at the Indian Army, Siva was representing table-toppers Services at the event.
He cleared 5.11m on his first attempt, which broke the record at the National Games which had stood since 1987. Vijay Pal Singh of Haryana had then become the first Indian to clear 5.10m at the 1987 National Games in Kerala.
The women's national record had also fallen on Sunday, as Rosy Meena Paulraj - also from Tamil Nadu - cleared 4.20m on Sunday.
Of the four national records to have fallen at the National Games so far, three have been broken by athletes from Tamil Nadu.