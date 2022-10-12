Boxer Simranjeet Kaur bags gold at National Games armed with a psychologist, strict diet

Gandhinagar: 2020 Tokyo Olympian boxer Simranjeet Kaur bagged the gold medal in women's 57-60 kg boxing at the recently concluded National Games on Wednesday.



She defeated her younger arch-rival Jaismine Lamboriya 4-0 in the final at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre here. This was the Punjab boxer's second consecutive win over the CWG bronze medallist after two successive losses prior to this. "The previous bouts I had with Jaismine were all very close. I just wanted to go all out today and not give her any chance," Kaur said after her win. Simranjeet, who has endured a tough time since her pre-quarterfinal exit at the Tokyo Olympics, revealed that she has been working with a psychologist to get back to the top. "The Olympics loss was tough for me. No one wants to lose at such a big stage," she said.

"I have since been working hard not only in the ring but also off it to get back to my best. I have worked with a couple of psychologists, who have really helped me put things into perspective and, in turn, have helped me improve as a boxer," Simranjeet added.

The 27-year-old also pointed out how the changes she made in her diet have helped her become fitter. "Pehle main kabhi bhi, kuch bhi kha leti thi (Earlier, I used to eat anything and everything). But, I have started to control my urges now. I have a proper diet planned and I follow it strictly. My body also recognises it," she laughed. Simranjeet now has her eyes set on the upcoming 2022 Asian Boxing Championships later this month. "The aim is definitely to win a medal in Asian Championships as well. I have bounced back well in the last couple of months and now the focus is on maintaining this performance and ensuring that I do not fall below this standard," she said.



