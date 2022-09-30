"Shooting improved her as a person," Elavenil Valarivan's mother after her gold at National Games

Ahmedabad: Elavenil Valarivan simply oozes confidence these days, but the 23-year-old rifle shooter was not always like that reveals her mother Saroja Valarivan.



"Shooting has helped her (Elavenil) a lot in life. It has helped her improve her life. She is now a lot calmer, more confident, handles pressure a lot better," said Saroja to The Bridge minutes after her daughter bagged the 10m Women's Air Rifle gold at the ongoing 2022 National Games.

While Elavenil might have gotten better at handling pressure, Saroja herself is far from reaching that stage.

"I am sure I was more under pressure than Elavenil was when the scores were tied three-way at 241.0 with two just two more shots to go to decide the finalists," said the senior Valarivan as Elavenil chuckled with amusement in the background.

Competing in front of a very noisy home crowd, Elavenil Valarivan set aside the early jitters to defeat Karnataka's Tilottama Sen in the gold medal match.

"I was very excited to compete in Ahmedabad since not a lot of events happen here. It was worth it with the crowd and to win the gold with my mother watching was icing on the cake," said Elavenil.

"Whenever she (mother) gets time, she drops into my practice sessions to check in on how I am training," she added.