National Games: Wrestler Shivanee Pawar wins gold, shows wonderful gesture

Gandhinagar: Spectators in a densely populated wrestling hall in Mahatma Mandir here were treated to a wonderful sporting spirit display by Madhya Pradesh's wrestler Shivanee Pawar at the ongoing 2022 National Games.

Just minutes into the title clash of the women's 50kg, Shivanee's opponent Ankush was hit on her legs by the Madhya Pradesh girl's elbow.

Such was the impact of the clash that the 22-year-old from Haryana was unable to stand on her feet.

At this point, Shivanee, who herself was wrenching with pain in her elbow, helped Ankush get back on her feet and helped her take a couple of steps.

Ankush was eventually carried off the mat by the Haryana team coach and officials. With Ankush unable to continue the fight, Shivanee was handed the gold medal.

In a freak incident during women's 50kg wrestling finals, Haryana's Ankush had to be carried off the mat. MP's Shivanee Pawar crowned champion. The MP girl was seen helping Ankush get back on her feet before being carried off. #NationalGames — Abhijit Nair (@Abhiee0312) October 1, 2022

"It is definitely not the way you want to win. Though she was my opponent, it was my duty to help her out. No referee or official can come in the mat and help her, so I did what anyone else would have done," Shivanee told The Bridge minutes after the incident.



"I know Ankush for 4-5 years. She is my junior and is a very good wrestler. We have been together at the national camp as well. It was unfortunate the way things ended," she added.

Shivanee – a U23 Worlds silver medallist, had reached the final with an 11-0 win by technical superiority over Payal Sukhwal of Rajasthan in the semifinals.

Ankush, meanwhile, was rushed to the hospital with state mate Monika filling in for her at the medal ceremony.

"She (Ankush) has been taken to the hospital," Monika said.