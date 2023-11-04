National Games 2023: Services allege 'foul play' in men's water polo final

Drama and chaos ensued at the men’s water polo final at the National Games on Saturday between Services and Maharashtra as the Services team alleged foul play in penalty shootout.

In a fiercely contested final between both teams that finished 10-10 in the allotted time, drama broke out in the penalty shootout.

After the first two penalty throws, the Services camp started complaining about the Maharashtra goalkeeper Mandar Bhoir moving ahead of the designated line.

The Services camp continued to complain as the penalty shootout got more chaotic and there was an ugly spat between the Services coach and technical officials.

Drama and ugly scenes at the Water Polo men's final at the #NationalGamesGoa2023



Services official ask technical committe how much money they took to give the result against their team.



Services allege foul play in the final against Maharashtra.#NationalGames #WaterPolo pic.twitter.com/J7y7116TfX — Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) November 4, 2023

In the last penalty throw, the Services didn't defend the goal demonstrating their protest against the official calls made during the match.

‘It was serious foul play’- Services camp

“The judge asked the goal judge to move away from the goal line and then allowed the goalkeeper to come forward. The goalkeeper’s movement narrowed the angle for our thrower,” one of the officials from the Services team told The Bridge.

He went on to allege that the same thing happened twice and that is why we didn't defend the last goal.

“This is the fault of the technical committee and that is what we are objecting to. Our coach was indicating that the goalkeeper has moved ahead,” he said.

“We don't know why the goal judge was removed and it has been frustrating for us,” he concluded.

However, the Maharashtra team was unfazed by the drama and celebrated their gold medal over a strong Services team.

“ We think it was the right call and I don't think there was any favouritism,” the Maharashtra coach told The Bridge.

When The Bridge tried to reach out to the technical officials of the match present at the venue, they refused to comment on the situation.

Maharashtra won gold in the men’s water polo while Services and Bengal took the silver and bronze medals respectively.