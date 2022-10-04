National Games: Ram Baboo breaks national record in 35km race walk

Ram Baboo of Uttar Pradesh broke the national record in the 35km race walk with a timing of 2:36:34 and clinched the gold medal at National Games 2022.

In a strong competitive field, the 23-year-old youngster broke the national record created by Juned Khan in Indian Open Race Walking Competition Ranchi six months back.

Ram Baboo scripts history



Uttar Pradesh's Ram Baboo breaks the National Record in Men's 35 KM Walk as he bags the gold medal!





The previous national record was 2:40:16 and Ram Baboo shelved almost four minutes from it to record his personal best also.



The former national record holder Juned Khan clinched silver with a timing of 2:40:51 and Chandan Singh from service clinched bronze with a timing of 2:44:02.

With Ram Baboo breaking this record, National Games 2022 has witnessed five new national records. Three of them belong to athletics and the rest two were recorded in weightlifting.

Rosy Meena in Women's pole vault broke the eight-year-old record of V. Surekha. Sambo Lapung of Services created a new national record in the 89kg Men's weightlifting.

New National Record



Rosy Meena Paulraj Tamil Nadu set new National Record in Women's Pole Vault with the jump of 4.20m at the National Games 2022



She broke 8 year old record that was set by V. S. Surekha (4.15)



Many congratulations Champ!!

Subramanium Siva broke his own national record in Men's pole vault. N Ajith from Tamil Nadu broke the national record of clean and jerk in 73 kg category after lifting 174 kg.

