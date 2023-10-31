Heavy rain halts Athletics at the National Games 2023

Bambolim, Goa: Jyothi Yarraji crossed the finish line of the 4x100m women’s relay in style as the crowd cheered for her.

But the cheers were met with thunder from the sky and heavy rain falling down on the the Bambolim Atletics Stadium, Goa halting the Athletics action at the 37th National Games on Tuesday.

The third day of the Athletics action featured the likes of Asian Games gold medalist Annu Rani, National record holder Tejaswin Shankar and Asian Games medalist Ancy Sojan in action.

“This is just a passing shower, it shows our monsoon in Goa is ended,” said one of the volunteers present in the media lounge.

It is raining cats and dogs here in Bambolim, Goa and the Athletics at the National Games is at a halt.



Pole Vault pit was covered immediately, women’s Long jump looks tentative.#NationalGames2023 #Athletics pic.twitter.com/mrkoQfjdFB — Pritish Raj (@befikramusafir) October 31, 2023

Till the rain arrived, the Javelin Throw in the men’s decathlon was completed, Jyothi Yarraji won the gold medal in the women’s 4x100 relay team and the men’s pole vault was going on.

The rain and wind created chaos as the pole vault pit was covered immediately while the water started logging on the track.

The athletes were forced to stop the warm-up while the spectators moved inside with the rain dropping heavily.

After a wait of more than one hour, the rain slowed down with the technical officials and volunteers returning to the track to clear the water and prepare it for the competition forward.

The competition resumed with Tejaswin clinching the gold medal in the men’s decathlon with the meet record of 7199 points